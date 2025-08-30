From India’s plan to address the disruptions from 50% US tariffs, rising culture of tuitions, India securing the top rank again among emerging market nations, Rakesh Gangwal’s investments tuning into a windfall, to office expansion by India’s largest IT company—here are this week’s news in numbers.

Tariff tsunami

US punitive tariffs on India for purchasing discounted Russian oil took effect from 27 August, taking the overall levy to 50%. This is currently the highest US tariff globally. The tariffs are expected to severely impact labour-intensive export sectors such as textiles and apparel, diamonds and jewellery, machinery, organic chemicals and shrimp, which will see over 50% tariff rates.

In response, India plans to weather the trade standoff by strengthening the consumption of locally made products to counter a likely drop in shipments to the US, Mint reported.

Coaching culture

Private coaching is on the rise in India, with adoption rates increasing along with enrolment levels, according to the Comprehensive Modular Survey (CMS) on education released this week by the statistics ministry. Nearly one-third of all students are taking or have taken private coaching during the current academic year.

While private coaching generally increases with higher grades, regional patterns vary. Urban areas show consistent growth from pre-primary to higher secondary levels, but rural areas decline from secondary (36.7%) to higher secondary (33.1%).

Investment windfall

₹45,000 crore: That’s the amount Indian-American businessman Rakesh Gangwal secured from selling his majority stake in IndiGo, transforming his 2006 investment of ₹14.7 crore in less than two decades, Mint reported.

The company founder's remarkable exit follows his departure from the airline as part of an agreement with co-founder Rahul Bhatia, ending a journey that saw his aviation acumen help build IndiGo into India's largest air passenger carrier.

Gangwal's windfall comfortably surpasses the $1 billion each made by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal during the Flipkart-Walmart deal in 2018.



Visa crackdown

Beyond trade tariffs, immigration has emerged as the defining issue for US President Donald Trump’s current administration. Since taking office in January, the US has intensified hardline border and visa policies, severely impacting prospective students.

US F-1 student visas issued to Indians plummeted 31.2% year-on-year to 11,484 between January and May 2025, according to Mint analysis. This is a far steeper decline than the 11.8% reduction in visas for Chinese students, who remained the largest source group during the period. Overall, student visa issuance saw a 17% decline.

Productivity plateaus

Industrial productivity stagnated in 2023-24, with output per person remaining flat at ₹7.82 million compared to ₹7.83 million the previous year, according to the statistics ministry's Annual Survey of Industries. This represents a significant slowdown from the growth seen during the pandemic year of 2020-21.

However, net value added per person engaged rose 5.6% year-on-year, and employment in industries also increased nearly 6% during the same fiscal year. The field work for this survey was carried out from October 2024 to June 2025 for the year 2023-24.

Expanding office

1.4 million: That’s the square feet of office space leased out by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in a Bengaluru techpark, making it one of the largest office lease transactions this year. The information technology (IT) giant has taken space in two under-construction office towers on a 15-year lease.

The IT giant hadn't taken up new office space in a long time. However, as employees return to work, office space requirements have risen. The real estate or office expansion is happening despite the fact that TCS earlier this year said it would reduce its workforce by 2%, impacting around 12,000 employees.

Tracker triumph

India maintained its leading position in Mint's emerging market rankings in July, securing the top spot for the fourth straight month with an overall score of 66 points out of 100. The country's performance was led by robust macroeconomic fundamentals, particularly its strong GDP expansion and resilient manufacturing sector activity as reflected in the purchasing managers' index.

While the Indian rupee weakened marginally by 0.3% month-on-month compared to the previous month, market capitalization rose 2.2%. Exports, despite growing 7.2%, lagged those of many other EM peers.

Chart of the week: Groundwater greed

Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi exceeded 100% of their sustainable annual groundwater extraction levels in 2024, according to data from the Jal Shakti Ministry. An extraction level over 100% is considered overexploitation, and under 70% is deemed safe.