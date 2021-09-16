The U.S., the United Kingdom and Australia are creating a new security partnership in the Indo-Pacific, building on the longstanding alliance between the three to share intelligence, deepen cooperation and help Australia to build nuclear-powered submarine capabilities as China’s influence grows.

The new agreement, announced Wednesday by leaders of the three countries, was described by administration officials as a way to line up common interests in the Asia Pacific.

The partnership is called AUKUS, an acronym for Australia, United Kingdom and the U.S. and will have a number of components, chief among them the development of the nuclear submarine capability for Australia. Others include security cooperation in cyberspace, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and undersea capabilities, administration officials said Wednesday.

Officials declined to say the effort was intended to counter China, describing it as an effort to engage three allies together strategically in an important region. The announcement comes shortly after the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan last month, which was described as part of a broader effort by the Biden administration to focus on issues in the Indo-Pacific, including China.

“This partnership is not aimed, or about any one country, it’s about advancing our strategic interests, upholding the international rules-based order and promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific," one official said. “This is about a larger effort to sustain the fabric of engagement and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific."

A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington urged the U.S. and others to “shake off their Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice."

“Exchanges and cooperation between countries should help expand mutual understanding and trust," the spokesman said. “They should not build exclusionary blocs targeting or [harm] the interests of third parties."

President Biden, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison appeared virtually together to announce the partnership.

“This is about investing in our greatest sources of strength, our alliances, and updating them to better meet the threats of today and tomorrow," Mr. Biden said. “It’s about connecting America’s existing allies and partners in new ways and amplifying our ability to collaborate."

The move would provide Australia with a new military capability as its relations with China are deteriorating and the government Mr. Morrison is working to create a larger military force that includes long-range missiles, offensive cyber capabilities and radar surveillance.

China was angered over Mr. Morrison’s call last year for an international investigation into the first outbreak of Covid-19 in China, and has imposed a series of import restrictions and tariffs on Australian products including coal, wine and barley.

All three leaders stressed that the new submarine would be nuclear-powered but not nuclear-armed, in keeping with nuclear nonproliferation measures. None of them mentioned China in their remarks.

“This partnership will become increasingly vital for defending our interests in the Indo-Pacific region and, by extension, protecting our people back at home," Mr. Johnson said in a statement.

France criticized the pact announced Wednesday, which effectively terminated a deal between France and Australia to develop future submarines.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly also said the plan announced Wednesday excludes France from common interests in the Pacific, adding that the move shows “a lack of coherence that France can only note and regret."

Mr. Biden said earlier Wednesday that France has a substantial Pacific presence and is a key ally and that the U.S. “looks forward to working closely with France" and others.

Western countries have stepped up their military presence in the Pacific. Earlier this month, the U.K. said it was sending a carrier strike group to the Indo-Pacific region, the first such deployment in approximately 20 years, and the first using one of its new class of carriers, carrying the advanced F-35 jet fighter and other patrol vessels that will maintain a presence there for the next few years, according to British military officials.

“It’s not a saber rattle by any stretch of the imagination," said Vice Adm. Sir Ben Key, a top British military official, in an interview with the Journal this month. “It’s a demonstration of commitment to partners and allies in the region."

The U.S. also is sending signals, deploying the carrier strike group Carl Vinson and conducting patrols in the region as recently as last week after holding joint exercises with the British navy, according to U.S. Navy officials.

The Pentagon has continued to send patrol vessels through the South China Sea in operations intended to demonstrate its commitment to the freedom of navigation despite Chinese territorial claims. That included one earlier this month when an American naval vessel conducted a patrol near Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands.

The U.S., the U.K. and Australia already take part in common security arrangements, and all three participate in the Five Eyes alliance, an intelligence-sharing arrangement that also includes Canada and New Zealand. The new security structure provides for the technology cooperation needed to share nuclear submarine technology and other common efforts in a region where China poses growing security concerns.

The U.S. and U.K. are starting an 18-month period of consultation on helping Australia develop the nuclear submarine capability. That would eventually allow Canberra to conduct faster, stealthier submarine missions of longer duration than conventional submarine technology allows.

The U.S. has shared its technology in developing such a capability only with the U.K. White House officials declined to say how long it would take Australia to build a nuclear submarine but said Australia’s conventional submarines fall short of the stealth, range, speed and maneuverability needed to confront nations like China.

Biden administration officials have traveled to the region and sought to strengthen military alliances around the Pacific and with India. The administration hasn’t rolled out an economic and trade strategy to compete with China, the big economy in the region that U.S. officials have accused of coercing smaller economies.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew U.S. involvement in the Trans-Pacific Partnership that would have more closely linked the U.S. to Australia and other Pacific economies, and the Biden team is currently reviewing trade policy options.

