US trade deficit hits record as companies front-load pharmaceuticals
SummaryThe deficit ballooned to $140.5 billion in March, as businesses stockpiled goods to get ahead of tariffs imposed the following month.
The U.S. trade deficit ballooned 14% to a record $140.5 billion in March, as businesses stockpiled goods to get ahead of sweeping tariffs that President Trump imposed the following month.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more