US trade deficit hits record of $80.9 billion in September
The U.S. trade deficit hit an all-time high of $80.9 billion in September as American exports fell sharply while imports, even with supply chain problems at American ports, kept climbing.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the September deficit topped the previous record of $73.2 billion set in June. The deficit is the gap between what the United States exports to the rest of the world and the imports it purchases from foreign nations.

In September, exports plunged 3% to $207.6 billion while imports rose 0.6% to $288.5 billion.

The politically sensitive goods deficit with China shot up 15% in September to $36.5 billion.

