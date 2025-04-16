Does a trade deficit mean US wealth is moving into foreign hands?
Summary
- And will tariffs help mitigate that? A senior adviser to President Donald Trump claims the US's overall trade deficit represents a transfer of wealth into foreign hands. Here’s a breakdown of how this works.
Peter Navarro, senior trade adviser to US President Donald Trump, claimed last week that cumulative US trade deficits from 1976 to 2024 had transferred over $20 trillion of American wealth into foreign hands (Financial Times, 8 April). A quick calculation shows that the sum of US trade deficits over this period was, indeed, about $22.2 trillion. But how is this a wealth transfer? If the US imports goods by paying dollars, isn’t it a transaction rather than a transfer?