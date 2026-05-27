US trade delegation to visit India from 1-4 June for trade agreement talks as concerns remain over agri imports

A team of officials from the United States will be visiting India during 1-4 June for talks on a bilateral trade agreement between the two nations, the Trade and Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.

This comes after negotiations that took place between the two sides in Washington DC between 20-23 April.

"It is proposed to finalize the details of the interim agreement and take forward the negotiations under the broader BTA (bilateral trade agreement)," the ministry said.

On 7 February 2026, the two countries had agreed to a framework for an interim trade agreement which was reciprocal and mutually beneficial.

"To carry forward the discussions, the US team led by the Chief Negotiator will be visiting India from June 1-4, 2026. It is proposed to finalise the details of the interim agreement and take forward the negotiations under the broader BTA on multiple areas such as market access, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, investment promotion, economic security alignment," PTI quoted an Indian official as saying.

The pact between the two sides needs some calibration after the US Supreme Court struck down Trump's tariff decisions imposed using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

India-US trade agreement designed to protect domestic sensitivities: Govt told LS The Opposition has raised concerns over the possibility of US agricultural goods entering the Indian markets under the trade pact and undercutting Indian farmers.

"We are worried about the India-U.S. trade deal, as it would hurt Indian farmers, who are far more vulnerable than their American counterparts," farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"We will not allow the government to open up the Indian farm sector for American companies," SKM national secretary Purushottam Sharma had said after the announcement of the BTA framework.

India and the US have agreed on a framework for an interim trade agreement and this has been designed to "protect domestic sensitivities" while creating new export opportunities, the government informed Parliament on 27 March.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha, had said that the government of India has taken into account the "interests of farmers" while formulating its approach.

TMC MP Sayani Ghosh had asked the Ministry of External Affairs the list of agricultural commodities and food products that India has "agreed or proposed to import" from the US under the "India-US trade deal", including quantities, tariff concessions, tariff-rate quotas or other preferential terms.

What does the US-India trade agreement framework say? The framework aims to promote "reciprocal and mutually beneficial" trade, enhance market access, and strengthen supply chain resilience, Singh had said.

Under the framework, both sides have agreed to expand preferential market access, establish rules of origin, and address non-tariff barriers, including in areas such as medical devices, ICT goods and agricultural products, the minister said.

It also includes cooperation on standards, digital trade, economic security, and technology, alongside efforts to enhance supply chain resilience, and reflects a shared commitment to deepen trade in advanced technologies, he added.

"The agreed framework safeguards India's core sensitivities, particularly in agriculture and dairy, while enhancing export competitiveness, especially in labour-intensive sectors, creating opportunities for MSMEs and industry, and expanding cooperation in areas such as technology, energy and manufacturing," the government said.

"Limited and calibrated tariff concessions" have been offered on select agricultural products through quota-based mechanisms, phased concessions and partial duty reductions, keeping in view domestic demand-supply gaps, Singh said.

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran asked the Ministry of External Affairs about the steps the government has taken to safeguard India's exports with the SCOTUS ruling against Trump's 'reciprocal tariffs'.

To this, Singh said, "Pursuant to the US Supreme Court judgment dated February 20, 2026, reciprocal tariffs are no longer in force. However, the US Administration, vide a Presidential Proclamation dated February 20, 2026 under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, has imposed a temporary import surcharge of 10 per cent ad valorem on select articles imported into the United States for a period of 150 days with effect from February 24, 2026."