Bessent, Warsh host G20 finance ministers: Capital, banks and economic sanctions on Iran in focus

United States Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh believes that there is a surge in global investment that is powering growth and reversing past rush to save to bring capital back into play instead of remaining idle, Reuters reported today.

The economist was speaking to G20 finance leaders at the group's opening plenary session in Asheville, North Carolina on 31 August, it added. This is his first international economic policy meeting since he took the helm of the American central bank from predecessor Jerome Powell on 22 May.

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According to Warsh, during past G20 meetings, even before the 2008 global financial crisis, and in years since, participants would have been discussing “a global savings glut”, but the situation has reversed. “If I were to try to characterise this moment, it would be one of a global investment surge,” he stated. He added that the notion of secular stagnation no longer applied.

Scott Bessent makes case for less banking regulations Meanwhile, also speaking at the G20 finance minister gathering, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent proposed reduced regulations to help small banks, Axios reported today.

“To expand opportunity for all Americans, the banks that serve Main Street must have the same chance to succeed as those that serve Wall Street,” Bessent told the gathered executives as per the report.

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The report noted that there has been ease of capital requirements for community banks which could “unleash tens of billions for reinvestment into small businesses and loans for families across this country.”

Bessent's remarks align with US President Donald Trump's hard push for lower financial regulations, including requirements imposed after the 2008 financial crisis, it added.

In attendance from corporate America were Ryan Rugg, global head of digital assets for Citibank's treasury and trade solutions business; Bill Brown, CEO of 3M, David Ricks, CEO of Eli Lilly, Michael Lyons, incoming CEO of Truist, Heath Tarbert, president of Circle, and John May, CEO of Deere.

Warsh, Bessent huddle with G20 finance ministers Both Bessent and Warsh welcomed the Group of 20 finance ministers in Asheville. Speaking to AP on Sunday, Bessent said he plans to turn up pressure on Iran by sanctioning another bank, part of what he is calling “Operation Economic Outcast”. He added that the Trump administration is prepared to exact “financial violence if we have to.”

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Asked by reporters Monday how long it would take for the Iranian economy to collapse, Bessent said: “I think it could be within weeks or months — and the economy doesn’t have to collapse, we just have to have the regime come to their senses.”

Bessent said the European Union had backed his sanctions efforts with “fulsome support.” On Sunday, the EU said in a statement it welcomes added economic pressure on Iran and will work with the U.S. and other partners to keep the squeeze on Iran.

(With inputs from Agencies)

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