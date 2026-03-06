US grants India 30-day waiver to purchase Russian oil amid Iran's blockade of Strait of Hormuz

The United States Treasury Department on Thursday said it had granted a 30-day waiver to India to purchase Russian oil as New Delhi navigates ways to navigate an oil supply crunch triggered by the Middle East conflict.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made the announcement in a post on X, saying that the decision was made to enable oil to keep flowing into the global market.

“To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil,” he said.

Bessent noted that the decision will only allow purchase of Russian oil stuck at sea.

“This deliberately short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government as it only authorizes transactions involving oil already stranded at sea,” he said.

“India is an essential partner of the United States, and we fully anticipate that New Delhi will ramp up purchases of U.S. oil. This stop-gap measure will alleviate pressure caused by Iran’s attempt to take global energy hostage,” Bessent added.