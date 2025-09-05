US unemployment jumps to 4.3% in August as job growth slows sharply despite Trump’s shake-up at BLS

US job data: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released on Friday, 5 September 2025, showed that the US economy recorded a rise in unemployment rates as job growth slowed sharply despite Trump’s shake-up at BLS.

The jobs data snapshot showed that the unemployment rate in the US economy jumped to 4.3% in August, compared to their 4.2% level in July 2025, while the US job growth was at 22,000 in August, a massive drop compared to their 79,000 level in July 2025.