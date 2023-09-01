US unemployment rate up 3.8% in August; nonfarm payrolls increase by 1.87 lakh, beats Street estimates2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 06:22 PM IST
US nonfarm payrolls rose 1,87,000 last month following a downwardly revised advance in July, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday, September 1.
The US added more jobs in August as employers hired at a firm pace, while wage growth slowed, reflecting a sign of resilient labor market under pressure from interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message