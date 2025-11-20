US unemployment rises to 4.4% in September; 119,000 jobs added despite government shutdown

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics data released on 20 November 2025 showed how the unemployment rates in the US economy rose to hit 4.4% in September 2025, while the country added 119,000 jobs despite the federal government shutdown, according to the official announcement.

“Total nonfarm payroll employment edged up by 119,000 in September but has shown little change since April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. The unemployment rate, at 4.4%, changed little in September,” according to the official data.

The data released on 20 November 2025 was originally set to be released on 3 October 2025. However, the US jobs data release was shelved due to the US federal government shutdown.

The jobs data for October 2025 will be released on 16 December 2025 as part of a full report covering the November data, as per the official announcement on Wednesday.