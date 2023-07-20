US weekly jobless claims fall to two-month low

The Federal Reserve has increased its benchmark interest rate 10 times since last year in an effort to slow the economy and reduce high inflation. While the pace of job and wage gains has slowed in 2023 compared with last year, unemployment remains low and employers continue to add workers. In June, the unemployment rate fell to 3.6% and the US economy added 209,000 jobs, AP reported.

