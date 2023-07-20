US weekly jobless claims fall to two-month low

According to Labor Department data published today, the initial unemployment claims fell by 9,000 to 228,000 in the week ended July 15 against 237,000 in the previous week
The US jobs market appeared to tighten a bit over the preceding week, despite higher interest rates intended to cool hiring.
According to Labor Department data published Thursday, the initial unemployment claims fell by 9,000 to 228,000 in the week ended July 15 against 237,000 in the previous week.
The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the weekly volatility, fell by 9,250 to 237,500.
Secondary unemployment claims, which are those not being filed for the first time and referencing the week that finished on 8 July, increased modestly, by 33,000 to 1.754 million.
"The claims data show that the labor market remains resilient and businesses have yet to start shedding workers at a rapid pace, despite five percentage points of tightening," reported Reuters quoting Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics in White Plains, New York as saying,
The Federal Reserve has increased its benchmark interest rate 10 times since last year in an effort to slow the economy and reduce high inflation. While the pace of job and wage gains has slowed in 2023 compared with last year, unemployment remains low and employers continue to add workers. In June, the unemployment rate fell to 3.6% and the US economy added 209,000 jobs, AP reported.
Fed officials have said that the unemployment rate needs to rise well past 4% to bring inflation down, but a report last week showed that consumer prices fell to their lowest level since early 2021 — 3% in June compared with a year earlier — and much closer to the Fed’s target of 2%.
The U.S. economy has broadly been resilient in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hiking campaign in its effort to extinguish persistent inflation.
The US economy grew at a 2% annual pace from January through March. Combined with a resilient labor market, most economists now expect Fed officials to go through with another rate hike or two before the end of the year in its ongoing fight against inflation.
In June, the Fed chose not to increase the central bank’s benchmark borrowing rate for the first time in 15 months, though some officials said they expect to add another half-point to rates by the end of the year.
The number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid, a proxy for hiring, increased 33,000 to 1.754 million during the week ending July 8, the claims report showed.
