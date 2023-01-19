US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fall2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 07:30 PM IST
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 15,000 to a seasonally adjusted 190,000 for the week ended Jan. 14, the Labor Department said
WASHINGTON : The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, suggesting the labor market remains tight despite higher interest rates.