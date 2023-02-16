US wholesale inflation slows, but price pressures re-emerge
The latest year-over-year wholesale inflation figure was down from 6.5% in Dec and from a recent peak of 11.7% in Mar. From Dec to Jan, though, the govt's producer price index jumped 0.7%, driven up in part by a 5% surge in energy prices
WASHINGTON : Wholesale prices in the United States surged 6% in January from a year earlier, decelerating for a seventh straight month. But on a month-to-month basis, prices reaccelerated in January, indicating that inflation pressures continue to underlie the U.S. economy.
