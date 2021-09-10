The producer price index (PPI) jumped 8.3 percent from August 2020, not seasonally adjusted, the biggest increase since the data was first collected in November 2010, according to the Labor Department report
US producer prices posted another record increase in August, according to government data released Friday, as the world's largest economy grapples with high material costs amid its recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.
