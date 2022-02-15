US wholesale prices jumped more than expected last month, according to a government report Tuesday, an indication the inflation wave continues to hit all corners of the world's largest economy.

The producer price index rose one percent, seasonally adjusted, in January, the Labor Department reported, twice the increase analysts had forecast and returning to the inflation pace seen last summer.

Goods costs rose 1.3 percent and services increased 0.7 percent, according to the data.

Compared to the same month last year, prices were up 9.7 percent, not seasonally adjusted, slightly less than the increase registered in the prior two months, the report said.

"The combination of stubborn supply disruptions and elevated energy prices will prevent producer prices from reverting to more normal patterns until later this year," said Mahir Rasheed of Oxford Economics.

The report follows the consumer price index (CPI) data showing prices climbed 7.5 percent over the 12 months to January, its largest increase since February 1982.

Rasheed said the latest inflation data bolsters the case for the Federal Reserve to increase the benchmark interest rate by at least a quarter percentage point at its policy meeting next month, which would be its first hike since December 2018, and the start of the process of reversing the aggressive stimulus put in place when Covid-19 broke out.

With volatile food, energy and trade services stripped out, "core" PPI rose 0.9 percent in January, above expectations and its largest monthly increase since the same month last year.

Over the past 12 months, the core measure jumped 6.9 percent, also slightly slower than December.

