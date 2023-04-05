US-China conflict could hit global GDP, IMF warns2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 09:46 PM IST
Long-term investments on things like factories or financial markets have begun to show the effects of the growing mistrust between the US and China
Geopolitical fragmentation, driven by tensions between the US and China, risks damaging the global economy, with foreign direct investment and other capital increasingly being channeled toward aligned blocs of countries, the International Monetary Fund warns.
