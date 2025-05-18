US-China tariff pause is just the start of a trade-talk marathon
Reshma Kapadia , Barrons 4 min read 18 May 2025, 06:05 PM IST
SummaryThe decision to ratchet back sky-high tariffs offered both countries a brief respite—and left tremendous uncertainty about what is next.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A worker at a company that produces curtains for export, in an industrial park in China’s eastern Zhejiang province.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less