US-China tensions: What a new cold war means for central banks

It’s time for financial diplomacy to come in from the cold. In my decades as a journalist in Washington, London, Tokyo and in Southeast Asia, I have often been amazed at how little foreign policy types incorporate markets and monetary stakes into their thinking. Macro experts have tended to defer the study of statecraft to others. They belong together. The way the Fed has repeatedly embraced its role as central banker to the world through swap lines is a case in point. Though the Fed bristles at the idea it has a foreign policy role, no US foe received a dollar swap line during the pandemic or the Credit Suisse saga. In recent deployments, most — if not all — recipients have been formal allies or close partners. China has been building its own network of swap lines and acting as a creditor for a swag of developing countries. You think those IOUs are free?