Carpe Diem: India’s race to make the best of Trump’s tariff pause
Dhirendra Kumar 4 min read 11 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
- Topping India’s current trade agenda are free trade agreements (FTAs) with the European Union, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, Peru and the Asean group of South-east Asian nations.
New Delhi: India is hoping to seize the rare diplomatic window opened up by the 90-day pause in US tariffs to try and swiftly wrap up free trade deals with an array of trading partners, two government officials said, in the backdrop of a full-blown US-China trade war.
