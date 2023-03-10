US-India Commercial Dialogue on 10 March. Here's what to expect

The US-India Commercial Dialogue is all set to take place on 10 March with the United States looking at finding common grounds with India for new trade and investment opportunities in various sectors. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 9 March, a day ahead of the Dialogue to set the common issues that can be discussed when they meet again.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}