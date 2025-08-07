US-India tariff timeline: From ‘tariff king’ to ‘dead economy’ — how it all fell apart

In September 2019, US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood side-by-side in front of a roaring crowd of over 50,000 in Houston, Texas. The “Howdy Modi” event was billed as a celebration of US-India friendship, and the two leaders did not disappoint.

Advertisement

“I'm so thrilled to be here in Texas with one of America's greatest, most devoted and most loyal friends,” Trump declared. Modi returned the warmth, calling Trump a “true friend in the White House”.

Fast-forward to August 2025 — that bonhomie has collapsed. A full-blown trade war is now underway, with India facing a staggering 50 per cent tariff on its exports to the US. What happened in between tells a story of shifting priorities, escalating trade disputes and a friendship that couldn’t survive realpolitik.

February 2018: The Harley-Davidson Flashpoint The cracks began to show long before the Houston event. In early 2018, Donald Trump publicly slammed India’s high import tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, labelling them “unfair”. India, he noted, was charging up to 100 per cent tariffs on imported bikes, while the US taxed Indian motorcycles at zero.

Advertisement

March 2018: Steel and Aluminium Tariffs Imposed By March, India was hit with 25 per cent tariffs on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium as part of Trump’s broader “America First” trade agenda. It was a shot across the bow — one that would set the tone for future economic skirmishes.

March 2019: India Loses GSP Benefits Just months before “Howdy Modi”, Trump announced the end of India’s Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) status, a trade concession that had allowed duty-free exports of over $5 billion worth of Indian goods.

October 2019: From Friend to ‘Tariff King’ Barely weeks after sharing the stage in Houston, Trump labelled India the “Tariff King”, accusing the country of some of the world’s highest duties. The phrase would go on to define Trump’s view of Indian trade policy for years to come.

Advertisement

Despite these jabs, public displays of friendship continued between the two leaders — but behind closed doors, tensions were mounting.

February 2025: A Glimmer of Hope

Following Modi’s high-profile visit to Washington in early 2025, optimism briefly returned. Both sides floated the idea of a comprehensive trade deal, with hopes of doubling bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. Negotiators from both nations began five rounds of intensive talks between March and July.

Advertisement

Indian officials were so confident that they briefed the media that tariffs could be capped at just 15 per cent.

30 July 2025: Trump Breaks the Deal In a dramatic reversal, Trump scrapped the expected trade pact and instead imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

His social media post that day read: “India’s tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the world, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country.”

31 July 2025: The ‘Dead Economy’ Comment The following day, Trump’s rhetoric turned sharply hostile.

“I don’t care what India does with Russia,” he wrote online. “They can take their dead economies down together for all I care.”

Advertisement

The comment stung, especially as India remains one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, with GDP growth above 6 per cent even amid global downturns.

Same Day: A Hug for Pakistan, a Snub to India As if to twist the knife, Donald Trump simultaneously announced a trade deal with Pakistan, praising its cooperation and even suggesting that Islamabad might someday sell oil to India.

This came on the heels of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, further souring sentiment in New Delhi.

6 August 2025: 50 per cent Tariff Locked In On 6 August, Trump signed an executive order slapping a further 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, bringing the total to 50 per cent. India now finds itself among the most heavily tariffed US trading partners in history, surpassing even China during its peak trade war with the US.

Advertisement

The Fallout: Indian Exporters Rattled From textiles and gems to pharmaceuticals and auto parts, Indian exporters are now staring at a sharply reduced margin — or outright exclusion — from the lucrative American market.

Trade analysts have dubbed it the worst crisis in US-India economic relations in over two decades. What began as a squabble over motorcycles has now escalated into a full-scale economic confrontation.

What’s Next for US-India Ties? The fallout raises a critical question: Can the strategic relationship between the world's largest democracies survive such intense economic strain? Or will trade tensions erode decades of partnership?

As the dust settles on Donald Trump’s tariff barrage, the answer may determine not just the future of Indian exports — but the broader balance of power across the Indo-Pacific.