In charts: How Trump’s reciprocal tariff plans could impact India

The global economy has seen more turbulence in recent months than in decades, driven in part by US President Donald Trump’s most potent trade weapon: tariffs. After months of speculation, Washington has finally announced its long-feared tariffs, dealing a fresh blow to India. A 26% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, set to take effect on 9 April, dashes hopes of any immediate relief from Trump's trade policies. The measure is part of a broader crackdown that also includes a 10% baseline tariff on all imports.

The move is a response to what the Trump administration calls India’s “uniquely burdensome" non-tariff barriers, which it argues stifle US exports. The White House claims that eliminating these restrictions could boost US exports to India by $5.3 billion annually. The tariff will remain in place until the US deems trade imbalances and non-reciprocal treatment sufficiently addressed, adding further uncertainty to US-India trade ties.

The US has consistently been India’s biggest trade partner, with a 19.1% share in its total exports in the first ten months of FY25. India, however, relies even more on American goods, with the US making up 6.2% of its total imports in FY24. India has maintained a steady trade surplus with the US, which reached $35.3 billion last fiscal year.

India’s exports to the US are heavily concentrated in a few key sectors, making them particularly vulnerable to Trump’s reciprocal tariffs. Engineering and electronic goods, jewellery, and pharmaceuticals—industries that make up a significant share of India’s exports to the US—face the highest risk. Higher tariffs could disrupt trade in these sectors, impacting businesses and the broader economy.

The US has already imposed a 25% duty on certain steel products and 10% on aluminum products from India.

India’s high effective tariff rate on US goods leaves it exposed to retaliatory measures. The weighted average tariff rate, which reflects duties across various imported goods, has declined significantly since the 2000s but remains a point of contention for the US. India’s average tariff rate, which exceeded 20% in 2000, has fallen below 10%, while the US's tariff on Indian goods peaked at 3.9% in 2001 before dropping to 2.6% in 2023.

As a result, the tariff gap between the two countries narrowed from a peak of 22.9 percentage points in 2000 to 3.2 percentage points in 2021, according to World Integrated Trade Solutions (WITS) data. However, the gap has widened again since 2022, surpassing 7 percentage points, according to a February report from India Ratings.