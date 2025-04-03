In charts: How Trump’s reciprocal tariff plans could impact India

The global economy has seen more turbulence in recent months than in decades, driven in part by US President Donald Trump’s most potent trade weapon: tariffs. After months of speculation, Washington has finally announced its long-feared tariffs, dealing a fresh blow to India. A 26% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, set to take effect on 9 April, dashes hopes of any immediate relief from Trump's trade policies. The measure is part of a broader crackdown that also includes a 10% baseline tariff on all imports.