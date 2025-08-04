US-Japan trade deal: PM Ishiba hails ‘win-win’ agreement, warns implementation challenges — Here's what he said

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said the trade deal finalised between the US and Japan last month is a “win-win” situation for both countries. He noted that implementing the terms of the agreement could prove to be more challenging than the negotiation itself, and the government is prepared to allocate an additional budget to mitigate the economic impact of US tariffs.

Advertisement

“Some say that carrying the trade deal out is harder than agreeing on it. I humbly seek your continued support on this,” Bloomberg quoted Ishiba's statement in the parliament on Monday.

Speaking on the extra budget allocation, Ishiba said, “We will compile one if necessary, taking into account discussions with other parties.”

Also Read | As Southeast Asia disappoints, Japanese VCs turn to India for startup returns

Criticism over absence of written record Japan’s chief trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, acknowledged the criticism about the lack of a written record during the parliament session.

“It’s my understanding having something on paper would be helpful,” Akazawa said. He also mentioned that there is no written documentation regarding Washington’s agreements with the EU and South Korea.

Also Read | Mizuho Raises Profit Forecast as Japan Banks Beat Estimates

The comments highlight the significant uncertainties surrounding the numerous global trade agreements even after a deadline for higher tariffs was reached on 1 August, the report stated.

Advertisement

Following a setback in the upper house election last month, Ishiba, facing pressure, has committed to remaining as premier to guarantee the full implementation of the trade deal. Shortly after the election, Ishiba achieved a surprising trade agreement that resulted in relatively better outcomes for Japan compared to other countries.

Also Read | Donald Trump hints at payment to citizens again, says people could get dividends

Trump's ‘massive’ trade deal with Japan Last month, President Donald Trump announced a ‘massive’ agreement with Japan, including $550 billion of Japanese investments in the United States.

Washington agreed to implement a 15 per cent flat rate levy on imports from Japan, which is lower than the previously threatened 25 per cent.

In a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “We just completed a massive Deal with Japan, perhaps the largest Deal ever made. Japan will invest, at my direction, $550 Billion Dollars into the United States, which will receive 90% of the Profits."

Advertisement

He added, “this Deal will create Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs — There has never been anything like it. Perhaps most importantly, Japan will open their Country to Trade including Cars and Trucks, Rice and certain other Agricultural Products, and other things.”