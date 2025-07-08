US’s biggest Asian allies ready last-ditch trade appeal to Trump

President Trump’s latest salvo on trade gives U.S. allies three weeks to achieve what they have failed to do in three months: persuade the U.S. to relax tariffs that would be costly for their export-dependent economies.

Japan, South Korea and a clutch of other countries were told via letters from the White House that they have until Aug. 1 to agree on new trade terms. Otherwise, steep new levies will be imposed on their imports into the U.S.

The longer window for talks buys Asian nations some breathing space to resolve their list of grievances over Trump’s proposed tariffs. The postponement also shows how months of overtures have yet to translate into concessions.

In Japan, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s party faces upper house parliamentary elections on July 20 that could weaken his fragile ruling coalition or potentially cost him his job. Ishiba told reporters on Tuesday that he would strike an agreement that protects Japan’s national interests, but he warned of potential job losses.

“I will do everything I can to lessen this impact," he said.

South Korea just turned over its government in early June, with the left-leaning Lee Jae Myung emerging as the country’s new president. After an emergency cabinet meeting on Tuesday, his office said South Korea had “avoided the worst-case scenario" of getting slapped with a higher tariff, but it lamented some “regrettable" aspects of Trump’s letter.

Seoul and Tokyo share some of the same vulnerabilities that have put them in Trump’s crosshairs. They both have significant trade surpluses with America and suffer from levies Trump has already imposed on autos, aluminum and steel. At the same time, South Korea and Japan have something to offer Washington—they are home to global companies that are willing to invest in the U.S. and are ready to share their shipbuilding prowess and semiconductor expertise.

Given their ability to provide the U.S. with what Trump covets, Japan and South Korea are closely watched as a proxy for other U.S. trading partners. Both face 25% “reciprocal" tariffs on Aug. 1.

U.S. negotiators initially said they would seek deals first with a group of close allies: Japan, South Korea, the U.K., India and Australia. So far, the only trade deal has been struck with the U.K.

Trump also issued tariff letters to many developing Asian countries on Monday, including Indonesia, Cambodia and Bangladesh. The proposed levies of between 25% to 40% would affect the export of clothes, shoes and furniture to the U.S. Another affected country, Malaysia, is set to receive Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his first official trip to Asia.

Last week, the Trump administration reached a trade pact with Vietnam, where the tariff on the country’s goods fell to 20% from an earlier proposed 46%. The outcome could encourage more U.S. companies to shift production there.

Japan and South Korea rank as the biggest car exporters to the U.S. after Mexico. The Trump administration hasn’t shown a willingness to relent on across-the-board 25% tariffs on auto imports enforced since April.

The coming parliamentary elections in Japan have likely reduced Tokyo’s wiggle room in talks due to the political risks, said William Chou, deputy director of the Japan Chair at the Hudson Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank. “They don’t want to rock the boat just now," he said.

Cars aren’t the only sensitive topic. The U.S. also wants better market access for rice exports, but such a move would invite backlash from Japanese and South Korean farmers. In other parts of Asia, buying more U.S. soybeans or wheat would hurt local agriculture industries that serve as a huge source of employment.

The Trump administration is also pushing Asian countries to limit their economic ties to China, a tall order given their economic integration. China is the biggest trading partner for Japan and South Korea, while developing nations, such as Bangladesh, rely on raw-material imports from China to produce their finished goods for the U.S.

Lee, the South Korean president, said Seoul should not be placed at a disadvantage to other U.S. trading partners. That is a sign he is willing to bargain with the U.S. and not simply insist on a return to zero tariffs on cars, autos or steel, said Choi Byung-il, a former South Korean trade negotiator.

“If Korea is given the same tariff as Japan, that should be OK for Lee," said Choi, president of a trade strategy unit at the Bae, Kim & Lee law firm in Seoul.

