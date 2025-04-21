Uttar Pradesh aims to triple exports by 2030: Bold vision or too ambitious?
Summary
- Uttar Pradesh government will soon approve a new export policy for 2025-30 targeting exports of $61.5 billion ( ₹5 trillion) by 2030. Is the aim achievable, and where does the state have advantages? Mint explores:
The Uttar Pradesh government is working on a new export policy aimed at tripling the state’s outbound shipments by 2030—an extremely ambitious target, especially amid global trade uncertainties and tariff headwinds. Still, there’s room for meaningful growth if the state can tap into emerging opportunities, particularly in electronic and engineering goods, where a strong industrial base already exists.