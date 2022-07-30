Uttar Pradesh had the highest share in Centre’s FY22 excise revenue

The data shows how states benefited from the buoyancy seen in Centre’s excise duty collection in the past. The central government shares 41% of its net proceeds of central taxes and duties with states based on a formula recommended by the FFC which accords a higher share to states with lower per capita income. The formula is also designed to benefit states which perform better in population control and tax collection efficiency. Uttar Pradesh gets the highest share of central taxes at 17%, as per the formula. Proceeds of cess collected by the Centre is not shared with states.

