Uttar Pradesh had the highest share in Centre’s FY22 excise revenue

The Centre shares 41% of its net proceeds of central taxes and duties with states based on a formula recommended by the FFC which accords a higher share to states with lower per capita income
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: The state of Uttar Pradesh received the biggest share of central government’s revenue collections from excise duty on petroleum products in FY22, followed by Bihar, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, as per official data.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: The state of Uttar Pradesh received the biggest share of central government’s revenue collections from excise duty on petroleum products in FY22, followed by Bihar, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, as per official data.
Uttar Pradesh received about ₹6,693 crore last fiscal from the Centre’s excise duty collection which was shared with states as per a formula prescribed by the Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC). Bihar received about ₹3,869 crore, West Bengal about ₹2,715 crore and Madhya Pradesh got ₹2,647 crore, the data showed.
Uttar Pradesh received about ₹6,693 crore last fiscal from the Centre’s excise duty collection which was shared with states as per a formula prescribed by the Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC). Bihar received about ₹3,869 crore, West Bengal about ₹2,715 crore and Madhya Pradesh got ₹2,647 crore, the data showed.
The data shows how states benefited from the buoyancy seen in Centre’s excise duty collection in the past. The central government shares 41% of its net proceeds of central taxes and duties with states based on a formula recommended by the FFC which accords a higher share to states with lower per capita income. The formula is also designed to benefit states which perform better in population control and tax collection efficiency. Uttar Pradesh gets the highest share of central taxes at 17%, as per the formula. Proceeds of cess collected by the Centre is not shared with states.
The Centre collected ₹3.63 trillion in excise duty on petroleum products in FY22, a notch below the ₹3.72 trillion it collected the year before. Excise duty collections in FY21 and FY22 remained sharply above ₹2.23 trillion collected in FY20. While the government had raised duty on petrol and diesel during the period of low global oil prices, the trend now is to reduce the duty. Buoyancy in excise duty mop-up has been helping the Centre balance its budget.