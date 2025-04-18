Uttar Pradesh seeks larger chunk of India's exports with new destinations in emerging markets in era of Trump tariffs
SummaryUttar Pradesh is set to revamp its export policy for 2025-30, aiming to nearly triple exports to over ₹5 trillionby targeting new markets in Latin America and Eastern Europe, alongside increasing incentives for exporters and enhancing infrastructure support.
New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh, the second-largest state economy and the second-largest contributor of GST collections, is revamping its export policy with the aim of almost tripling the state’s outbound shipments by adding new destinations in emerging markets such as Latin America and Eastern Europe.