Uttar Pradesh tops Tamil Nadu in GST collection: Myth and reality
SummaryUttar Pradesh did report higher GST numbers than Tamil Nadu for April 2024. But that should not be seen as a fundamental point of change.
When Uttar Pradesh reported higher collection of goods and services tax (GST) than Tamil Nadu for April, some painted it as a turning point. The discourse revolved around two hypotheses. One was that Uttar Pradesh (a historical economic laggard) had found new engines to sail past Tamil Nadu (a historical economic leader). Two, fears were coming true that the tax in question, introduced seven years ago, would end up favouring large-consumer states, even if they were economically weak. Neither hypothesis has played out.