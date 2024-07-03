Uttar Pradesh tops Tamil Nadu in GST collection: Myth and reality

GST, at the typical rate of 18%, is levied at the point of sale. If a good is produced and sold in the same state, the entire 18% GST goes to the state. But if a good is produced in one state and sold in another, 9% of it goes to the state where the good is sold and the remaining 9% goes to the Centre, which then redistributes it to states based on a pre-set formula. This system is intended to balance consumption and production.