Bengaluru: Value-driven purchases through e-commerce are expected to grow almost ten-fold in the coming decade, from $4 billion in 2019 to $40 billion in 2030, according to estimates from global management consultancy Kearney.

The trend around value-based lifestyle purchases is further fueled as more mid to low-income, value-conscious users flock towards e-commerce from urban areas, tier-2, -3, -4 cities and from rural India.

Kearney’s estimates show that 62% of value e-commerce will be driven by customers from tier-2 geographies and beyond, by 2030.

In its latest report titled ‘Value e-commerce: the next big leap in India’s retail market’, Kearney added that distinctive shopping behaviors and needs of these consumers have led to the rise of differentiated business models optimized to serve the needs of these value-seeking customers.

A survey done by the management consultancy reveals that value-buyers are largely focused on budget-oriented buying behaviours, while actively hunting for discounts. Value-seeking lifestyle customers are also brand agnostic and are open to experimenting with items in their preferred price point.

“Over time if you look at the lifestyle category in India, most of the value retailing was done by Indian players. With digital and online becoming an important part of retailing strategy, the value e-commerce segment will continue to see the proliferation of organised and unorganised players along with smaller sellers. This segment will continue to gain scale as this trend intensifies," said Siddharth Jain, partner, Kearney in an interaction with Mint.

Jain added that unorganised smaller brands comprise almost three-fourth (or 75%) of the total value-driven purchases, in the country. On the online channel, small unorganised channels account for 40% of the value lifestyle market.

At present, of the $8 billion lifestyle e-commerce market in India, almost 50% of the purchases are for value products. Following the trend around Indian households, almost 90-95% of e-commerce shoppers buy some value products. Out of this, 70% are predominantly value-buyers.

The overall value lifestyle retail market, which caters to these segments, is expected to grow from $90 billion in 2019 to $215 billion by 2030. This includes categories like apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, cosmetics, small appliances, home and living. Kearney estimates that the overall size of the e-commerce market will touch $240 billion by 2030, with the lifestyle category touching $75 billion in market size.

Amidst the general trade, modern trade and value e-commerce channels serving the value lifestyle retail market in India, value e-commerce will see the highest compound annual growth rate of 26% between 2019-2026, the management consultancy said.

