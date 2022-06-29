Value growth in exports more pronounced than volume growth in FY22: India Rating

India's current export growth momentum is unlikely to continue, given global headwinds emanating from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, disrupted global supply chains, and rising interest rates across economies
BENGALURU: India's merchandise exports may well have touched a record high in 2021-22 in value terms, but volumes grew at a slower pace, as per a study by India Ratings showed. Four categories including plastic and rubber articles, gems and jewellery, and optical, medical and surgical instruments reported a decline in exports in volume terms. Outbound shipments form these categories, however, reported a high double-digit growth in volume terms.
“Analysis of merchandise exports data shows that value growth was more pronounced than volume growth in FY22…the export growth in the aforesaid four items was driven solely by higher value/prices, not volume/quantity…," said India Ratings in its study.
While gems and jewellery reported a 50% growth in exports in value terms in 2021-22, volumes fell 30%. Similarly, exports of plastic and rubber articles in value terms grew 35.2%, but declined 18.6% in volume terms. Outbound shipments of optical, medical, and surgical instruments were up 21.6% in value terms but fell 8.8% in volumes, on a year on year basis. While the ‘Others’ category reported a 36.5% growth in 2021-22 in value terms, export volumes fell 25.1%.
Ores is the only category, where exports grew in volumes, up 69.2%, but fell in value terms, down 23.2%.
"However, while the value growth is more pronounced in case of items such as minerals and petroleum products, paper and related products, base metals, chemicals and related products and textiles and allied products, volume growth is more pronounced in case of items such as project goods, machinery and electronics items agriculture and allied products, transport equipment, sports goods and articles of stone/plaster/cement/ ceramic/ glass and glassware products," the report said.
It said the current export growth momentum is unlikely to continue, given global headwinds emanating from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, disrupted global supply chains, and rising interest rates across economies.
"Pent-up demand due to COVID-19 related lockdown, counter cyclical monetary/ fiscal stimulus in advanced countries, implementation of interim trade pacts with select countries, and rebate schemes all helped India’s merchandise exports to reach a record USD421 billion in FY22. However, the global environment is unlikely to remain supportive in view of the recent past," said the report.
It added that the policy support and proactive measures such as the signing of new free trade agreements and expanding the Refund of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products scheme to other sectors such as pharmaceuticals, steel, organic/inorganic chemicals may provide succour to the ongoing merchandise exports growth momentum.