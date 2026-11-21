Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal has called for a renewed push towards privatisation of public sector enterprises, proposing that private companies be allowed to manage government-owned businesses while committing to protect existing jobs and increase employment threefold.

Agarwal also advocated replacing lengthy regulatory approval procedures with self-certification and opening up mineral and hydrocarbon exploration to startups as part of a broader reform agenda aimed at accelerating India's economic growth.

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In a post on X following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to industry leaders at the FICCI centenary celebrations, Agarwal outlined three proposals that he believes could boost investment, generate employment and strengthen the Indian rupee.

Also Read | PM Modi Asks India Inc Tough Questions At FICCI Meet: Watch

His suggestions came after Modi urged Indian businesses to increase domestic manufacturing, reduce dependence on imports and make long-term investments aligned with India's ambition of becoming a developed economy.

The Prime Minister specifically highlighted India's reliance on imports for pharmaceutical ingredients, specialised steel and aluminium products, and machinery. He encouraged businesses to develop domestic capabilities and capitalise on opportunities emerging from India's expanding trade partnerships.

Anil Agarwal proposes private management of PSUs As part of his first proposal, Agarwal urged the government to transfer the management of public sector companies and assets across sectors such as natural resources, energy, light manufacturing and heavy industry to private operators.

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He argued that private-sector management could substantially improve productivity and production capacity, potentially increasing output several times and, in certain cases, up to 10 times.

According to Agarwal, improved operational efficiency could also encourage the growth of ancillary industries, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), creating additional employment opportunities.

However, he suggested two conditions for such a privatisation exercise: no retrenchment of existing employees and a threefold increase in the workforce.

Citing the performance of private operators in sectors such as airports, ports, airlines, telecommunications, metals and hotels, Agarwal said similar opportunities existed in gold, copper, electricity, defence, engineering equipment and shipping.

He also proposed using proceeds from government asset sales to reduce public debt and finance infrastructure development. Governments in democratic economies, he argued, should concentrate on governance rather than directly managing businesses.

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Replace regulatory approvals with self-certification Agarwal's second recommendation focused on reducing bureaucratic hurdles and making it easier to establish and operate businesses in India.

Referring to Modi's emphasis on building trust between the government and industry, the Vedanta chairman proposed replacing lengthy approval procedures with a self-certification mechanism.

Under this framework, the government would establish clear and straightforward regulations, allowing businesses to begin operations without waiting for multiple permissions. Compliance could subsequently be monitored through audits.

The proposal is aimed at reducing delays, lowering compliance costs and encouraging entrepreneurs to invest in new businesses.

Modi had also invited industry representatives to suggest further reforms to improve the ease of doing business, indicating the government's willingness to consider recommendations from the corporate sector.

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Open mineral and hydrocarbon exploration to startups The third proposal seeks to encourage startups and entrepreneurs to enter India's mineral, metals and hydrocarbon exploration sectors.

Agarwal argued that exploration does not necessarily require the substantial financial resources needed for mining, extraction and processing. He suggested that an initial investment of around ₹5 crore could be sufficient for a startup to enter the exploration business.

Under his proposed model, smaller companies would identify mineral or hydrocarbon deposits and sell their discoveries to larger companies with the financial and operational capacity to undertake extraction and processing.

For instance, a startup discovering oil reserves could sell its findings to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), while a company identifying mineral deposits could transfer its discovery to Hindustan Zinc, he suggested.

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Agarwal also called for changes to the existing framework, arguing that allowing private explorers to benefit commercially from their discoveries would encourage entrepreneurship and attract more investment into the sector.

He believes this approach could create hundreds or even thousands of specialised exploration startups while helping India expand its domestic resource base.

Agarwal calls for a broader national reform movement Concluding his recommendations, Agarwal called for privatisation, self-certification and greater private participation in exploration to become part of a wider national reform movement.

Drawing a parallel with the slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', which supported India's push towards food self-sufficiency, he argued that similar collective efforts were needed to strengthen the economy.

According to Agarwal, greater private-sector participation, simpler regulations and opportunities for young entrepreneurs could help generate employment, improve incomes, attract investment and strengthen India's economic position.

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