Vegetables to become cheaper from next month but…: RBI chief on what may affect food prices in coming days1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 07:43 AM IST
Reserve Bank of India Governor expects vegetable prices to decrease from September, easing inflation.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das stated that vegetable prices in India are expected to decrease from September, potentially easing the recent surge in retail inflation, which reached 7.44% in July, the highest in 15 months.
