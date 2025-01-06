Vegetarian thali cost jumps 6% year-on-year in December on pricey potatoes, tomatoes

New Delhi: The cost of a home-cooked vegetarian thali rose 6% year-on-year to ₹31.60 in December from ₹29.70 a year ago, driven by a sharp rise in vegetable prices, Crisil Ltd said on Monday. The sharp increase in the cost of key staples such as potatoes and tomatoes – which account for 24% of a vegetarian thali’s cost – fuelled the increase. Meanwhile, the cost of a non-vegetarian thali rose 12% year-on-year to ₹63.30 from ₹56.40 a year ago.

Tomato prices surged 24% year-on-year from ₹38 to ₹47 per kg in December, while potato prices jumped 50% to ₹36 per kg, compared to ₹24 a year ago. The steep increase in potato prices was attributed to an estimated 6% drop in production due to poor yields caused by late blight infestations in key states such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Vegetable oil prices also rose 16% year-on-year, driven by higher import duties and increased seasonal demand during the festive and wedding seasons.

The increase in the cost of a non-vegetarian thali was driven by an estimated 20% year-on-year rise in the price of broiler chicken, which accounts for 50% of the total cost. The sharp surge in broiler prices is due to the low base from last year, when production was high, Crisil said.

Veg thali prices down from November However, there was some relief on a monthly basis for vegetarian meals. The cost of a vegetarian thali fell 3% to ₹31.60 in December from ₹32.70 in November thanks to a 12% drop in tomato prices as fresh supplies came in from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. A 2% drop in potato prices and a 12% fall in onion prices also contributed to the month-on-month reduction.

Non-vegetarian thali costs increased 3% month-on-month, from ₹61.50 in November to ₹63.30 in December. This was driven by an 11% increase in broiler chicken prices, which was exacerbated by reduced production amid a cold wave in northern India, heightened festive-season demand, and elevated feed costs, Crisil said.

Fuel prices provided a rare reprieve, with the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi falling 11% year-on-year to ₹803 in December from ₹903 a year earlier.

