Vegetarian thali cost jumps 6% year-on-year in December on pricey potatoes, tomatoes

New Delhi: The cost of a home-cooked vegetarian thali rose 6% year-on-year to ₹31.60 in December from ₹29.70 a year ago, driven by a sharp rise in vegetable prices, Crisil Ltd said on Monday. The sharp increase in the cost of key staples such as potatoes and tomatoes – which account for 24% of a vegetarian thali’s cost – fuelled the increase. Meanwhile, the cost of a non-vegetarian thali rose 12% year-on-year to ₹63.30 from ₹56.40 a year ago.
Tomato prices surged 24% year-on-year from ₹38 to ₹47 per kg in December, while potato prices jumped 50% to ₹36 per kg, compared to ₹24 a year ago. The steep increase in potato prices was attributed to an estimated 6% drop in production due to poor yields caused by late blight infestations in key states such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.
Vegetable oil prices also rose 16% year-on-year, driven by higher import duties and increased seasonal demand during the festive and wedding seasons.
The increase in the cost of a non-vegetarian thali was driven by an estimated 20% year-on-year rise in the price of broiler chicken, which accounts for 50% of the total cost. The sharp surge in broiler prices is due to the low base from last year, when production was high, Crisil said.
However, there was some relief on a monthly basis for vegetarian meals. The cost of a vegetarian thali fell 3% to ₹31.60 in December from ₹32.70 in November thanks to a 12% drop in tomato prices as fresh supplies came in from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. A 2% drop in potato prices and a 12% fall in onion prices also contributed to the month-on-month reduction.
Non-vegetarian thali costs increased 3% month-on-month, from ₹61.50 in November to ₹63.30 in December. This was driven by an 11% increase in broiler chicken prices, which was exacerbated by reduced production amid a cold wave in northern India, heightened festive-season demand, and elevated feed costs, Crisil said.
Fuel prices provided a rare reprieve, with the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi falling 11% year-on-year to ₹803 in December from ₹903 a year earlier.
Retail inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) fell to a three-month low of 5.48% in November from a 14-month high of 6.21% in October. Rising thali costs continue to illustrate the direct impact of food inflation on household spending, with the average cost of preparing a meal serving as a critical barometer of consumer distress.