An oil super glut is coming—and India may benefit from it
howindialives.com 5 min read 11 Jan 2026, 07:00 am IST
Summary
Crude oil prices were already heading lower before the Venezuela crisis. They are expected to drift even lower after the recent US intervention. And India, as a major importer of crude, stands to gain.
The US's action in Venezuela could have a major impact on the global oil market. Venezuela holds some of the world’s largest proven oil reserves, but years of international sanctions have sharply constrained output.
topics
