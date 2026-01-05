Gold has started 2026 on a firm note, rising nearly 2% in the first five sessions, as markets absorb the geopolitical shock triggered by US military action in Venezuela.
Mint Explainer: Why Trump's Venezuela shock is fueling gold, not crude
SummaryUS action in Venezuela has revived fears over geopolitics, sovereignty, and the safety of paper reserves. While oil prices remain constrained by supply realities, gold is increasingly pricing in a more fragmented and coercive global order.
Gold has started 2026 on a firm note, rising nearly 2% in the first five sessions, as markets absorb the geopolitical shock triggered by US military action in Venezuela.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More