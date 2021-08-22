Venice is open for tourists, but not cruise ships

Venice bans could have wider ramifications for the cruise industry, which is trying to lure back passengers after onboard Covid-19 outbreaks and travel restrictions halted most sailings in 2020. Itineraries in the Adriatic hinge on Venice being a home port, where passengers fly in and get on a ship or arrive on one vessel and board another after spending a few days in the city.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}