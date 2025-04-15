’Very good progress on talks’: India-US sign terms of reference for trade deal to include tariff barriers

Published15 Apr 2025, 03:20 PM IST
(FILES) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump before a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. US President Donald Trump pressed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'fair' trading ties in a call January 27, 2025, the White House said, as Trump continues to push his hardline trade agenda with world leaders. Trump however also discussed plans for a visit to the White House by Modi, the Hindu nationalist leader with whom he had close ties in his first term as president, a readout of the call said. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP)
India has decided to pursue a path of trade liberalisation with the United States, India's trade secretary said on Tuesday, with the two countries signing the terms of reference for the first part of a bilateral trade deal.

India and the U.S. agreed in February to work on the first phase of a trade deal to be concluded late this year, with a view to reaching bilateral trade worth $500 billion by 2030.

"India has decided to go for a path of trade liberalisation with the U.S.," trade secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters.

The two countries will start virtual discussions on the deal this month, with the next round of in-person talks scheduled for mid-May, added Rajesh Agrawal, an additional secretary in the trade ministry.

The two countries had agreed in February to begin work on the first stage of the deal, aiming to finalise it by the end of the year as part of a broader goal to boost bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

The two sides had initially agreed in February to work toward a phased trade deal, aiming to conclude the first stage by the end of 2025. Their broader goal is to scale bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. Virtual discussions are set to begin this month, with the next in-person round scheduled for mid-May, said Rajesh Agrawal, an additional secretary in the trade ministry.

Business NewsEconomy’Very good progress on talks’: India-US sign terms of reference for trade deal to include tariff barriers
First Published:15 Apr 2025, 03:20 PM IST
