’Very good progress on talks’: India-US sign terms of reference for trade deal to include tariff barriers

India has decided to pursue a path of trade liberalisation with the United States, India's trade secretary said on Tuesday, with the two countries signing the terms of reference for the first part of a bilateral trade deal.

India and the U.S. agreed in February to work on the first phase of a trade deal to be concluded late this year, with a view to reaching bilateral trade worth $500 billion by 2030.

"India has decided to go for a path of trade liberalisation with the U.S.," trade secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters.

The two countries will start virtual discussions on the deal this month, with the next round of in-person talks scheduled for mid-May, added Rajesh Agrawal, an additional secretary in the trade ministry.

