Viability support for pump storage projects on cards

NEW DELHI :After announcing a ₹3,760-crore viability gap funding (VGF) support for battery energy storage systems, the Centre is now considering a VGF scheme for pump storage projects (PSP) as well.

A person aware of the development said that as guidelines have been announced for pump hydro projects, a need is being felt to support a few projects through VGF.

"The policy framework for pump hydro is likely to be finalized soon and a VGF support would be provided along the lines of that announced for battery energy storage systems," the person added. Another person said that battery storage would be able to cater to only four-six hours of the day and that pump hydro projects are needed to back it up.

In PSPs, excess energy is used to pump water to an upper reservoir when power demand is low. When demand rises, water is released, turning a turbine which generates electricity. PSPs and battery storage projects are often used alongside solar or wind to ensure stable power supply.

Queries sent to the power ministry remained unanswered at press time.

Fiscal support for PSP is being considered as storage systems—both battery and PSPs—are highly capital-intensive. However, PSP is usually cheaper than BESS, typically costing ₹7-8 crore per MW.

In September, the Union cabinet approved a ₹3,760-crore viability gap fund (VGF)—grants aimed at enhancing the viability of infrastructure projects—for battery energy storage systems (BESS). Under the scheme, the government will give financial backing of up to 40% of the capital cost of BESS projects totalling 4,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) till FY31.

An official statement post the announcement of the VGF for BESS said the scheme aims to reduce the levelized cost of storage (LCoS) to ₹5.50-6.60 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) from around ₹10-11 per kWh, making storage a viable option to manage peak power demand.

The need for storage solutions is set to grow as India aims to increase the share of renewables to 500 GW in its energy mix by 2030. The challenge with renewable sources arises due to the fact that supply varies according to time, climate, season and location, which leads to issues with grid balancing.

Energy storage systems (ESS) such as BESS and PSP come into play in such cases as they can be used for storing energy from green sources and supplying at other times of the day. To achieve energy transition and shift from fossil fuel to renewable energy, green energy needs to become despatchable, and available round the clock.

According to the National Electricity Plan prepared by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the estimated energy storage capacity requirement for FY27 is 16.13 GW including 7.45 GW of PSP and 8.68 GW of BESS, with a storage capacity of 47.6 GWh from PSP and 34.72 GWh from BESS. Further, the fund requirement for PSP is projected to be ₹54,203 crore till 2027 and ₹75,240 crore till 2030.

The ministry of power has already come up with the guidelines for PSP projects where it has suggested easy land acquisition and environmental clearances, among other things.

Currently, the central government is providing budgetary support for construction of roads and bridges by hydropower project developers, including PSPs up to ₹1.5 crore per MW for projects up to 200 MW and up to ₹1 crore per MW for projects above 200 MW.

The coal ministry is also working on converting de-coaled, or closed mines, into pump hydro projects.

In September, Mint reported that the CEA has received proposals for 39 GW capacity and the applicants have submitted the pre-feasibility report.

