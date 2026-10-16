Vibrant Goa summit to connect 220 Goan MSMEs with 300+ global buyers – What to expect?

International buyers, investors and business leaders from across the world will converge in Goa for the Vibrant Goa Global Business Summit 2026 scheduled later this month.

The three-day event will take place from 29 October to 31 October at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, Goa University, Taleigao, and is expected to bring together business leaders from 50+ countries, the Government of Goa said in a statement.

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The summit is being organised by Vibrant Goa Foundation in association with the Directorate of Industries, Trade & Commerce, Government of Goa, with a focus on strengthening trade, manufacturing and entrepreneurship.

“Delegates from more than 50 countries are expected to participate in the event, alongside over 300 international buyers shortlisted from more than 700 applications, 200+ exhibitors, 20+ ambassadors and consular representatives, 25+ government leaders and more than 10,000 business delegates,” the statement said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be the Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony. Union Minister Piyush Goyal has also been invited, while former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev is scheduled to deliver the valedictory keynote. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also been invited while Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar, who hails from Goa, has confirmed his participation at the event, the statement said.

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Key Highlights The key highlight of the summit will be the Reverse Buyer–Seller Meet, through which more than 300 international buyers will be connected with 220 selected Goangoa micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The participating enterprises have been shortlisted based on buyer demand, product suitability, export potential and their readiness to fulfil orders. With buyer requirements identified in advance, more than 1,000 curated business-to-business (B2B) meetings are planned over the three days. Outcomes will be tracked by Vibrant Goa Foundation following the summit, as part of its efforts to develop Export MSME Champions by 2037.

Beyond facilitating business partnerships, the summit reflects Goa’s broader ambition to strengthen its economy and expand its engagement with global market, the statement said.

“Goa has always welcomed the world as visitors. Now we want the world to see Goa as a partner in business,” chief minister Sawant said in the statement.

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Linking the state’s development priorities to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat, Sawant has also highlighted Goa’s international airports, electronics manufacturing ambitions, growing startup ecosystem and skilled workforce.

As part of the event, the fourth India-Africa Business Conclave, being organised in partnership with MoU partner GIBF, will bring together delegates from more than 30 African countries and Indian businesses through B2B and business-to-government (B2G) meetings.

“African businesses are coming with sourcing lists and investment mandates,” said Arman Bankley, Co-Chairman, VGGBS 2026, highlighting the conclave’s focus on facilitating practical business partnerships.

The Global Semiconductor & Electronics Leadership Roundtable, scheduled for 30 October and anchored by MoU partner Global Chamber, will focus on the theme “Building India’s Next Semiconductor Growth Corridor”.

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Other sessions will explore investment opportunities across manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, logistics, infrastructure, renewable energy, maritime industries, artificial intelligence, data centres, cybersecurity, education and skills. Curated by SARC, the Infrastructure, Technology & AI track will feature public sector enterprises such as NBCC and RVNL. Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and investment commitments are expected to be announced through investor discussions. The summit will also feature the Digital Goa Pledge and Goa Happiness Index.

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The summit is being held in partnership with GIBF- A Leading International Business Chamber, World Trade Center, Adam Global Group, TiE Panjim, SARC, NBCC, RVNL, Goa Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Business Goa, Rashtra TV and the Department of Tourism, Government of Goa.

“Goa has always welcomed the world as visitors. Now we want the world to see Goa as a partner in business,” — Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

The World Trade Center network spans more than 320 centres across 90 countries. Tourism presentations will showcase Goa’s heritage, hinterland, wellness and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) offerings.

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Vibrant Goa Foundation is a not-for-profit public trust focused on trade, exports, innovation and sustainable economic growth. Its initiatives include the Vibrant Goa Global Expo & Summit, Amazing Goa, Global Tech Summit and Green Goa Summit.