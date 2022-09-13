Vietnam and India look to deepen economic cooperation3 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 01:47 AM IST
- Representatives from both countries set their sights squarely on achieving $15 billion in bilateral trade this year
Listen to this article
Vietnam came calling for investments to India on Monday as representatives of the country’s Khanh Hoa Province visited New Delhi. Speaking at an event organised by the Indian Chambers of Commerce and the Foreign Ministries of India and Vietnam, representatives from both countries set their sights squarely on achieving USD 15 billion in bilateral trade this year.