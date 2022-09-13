Vietnam and India look to deepen economic cooperation

The visit of the provincial delegation from Vietnam comes in the background of an increasingly tighter strategic embrace between New Delhi and Hanoi. The rise of China has unnerved both powers even as they have begun to come into their own as formidable economic powers. The bilateral relationship was upgraded to the level of a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" in 2016 and has since gone from strength to strength. India has furnished Vietnam with patrol boats, defence lines of credit and technical assistance in defence even as both sides have carry out joint exercises.