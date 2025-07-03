Vietnam trade deal takes aim at back door for Chinese goods
Jason Douglas , Jon Emont , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 03 Jul 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Summary
The deal with Vietnam seeks to stop Chinese-made goods from transiting through the southeast Asian country to avoid higher duties.
SINGAPORE—A tariff agreement with Vietnam emphasizes one of the White House’s top priorities in this frantic round of dealmaking over global trade: Slamming shut any back door routes for Chinese goods to enter the U.S.
