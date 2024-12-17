From Vijay Mallya to Nirav Modi — ED restores over ₹22,000 cr worth assets from high-profile cases | Check full list

From fugitive Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi to Mehul Choksi — the Enforcement Directorate has restored properties worth ₹22,280 crore — said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

The Finance Minister made the remark while replying to a debate on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants in the Lok Sabha and stated that the fight against economic offenders will continue unabated.

Sitharaman said that ₹14,131.6 crore worth properties belonging to fugitive Vijay Mallya have been restored to public sector banks.

Advertisement

The Finance Minister noted that it is important to recognise that the government has not left anybody in economic offences.

“We are after them. We will ensure that money that has to go to the banks goes back,” she added in a post on X.

Here's a full list Nirav Modi: ₹1,052.58 crores has been restored to the Public and Private Sector Banks.

National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) Scam: ₹17.47 crores have been obtained and given to the banks.

SRS Group: ₹20.15 crores

Rose Valley Group: ₹19.40 crores

Surya Pharmaceuticals Ltd: ₹185.13 crores

Nowhera Sheikh and Others (Heera Group): ₹226 crores

Naidu Amrutesh Reddy and Others: ₹12.73 crores

Mehul Choksi and Others: ₹2,565.90 crores.

Advertisement

Nafisa Overseas and Others: ₹25.38 crores

Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL): The Supreme Court ordered the restitution of assets worth ₹4,025 crores to JSW vide its December order.

Nirmala Sitharaman on foreign black money — The Black Money Act of 2015 is actually having a deterrent effect on a lot of taxpayers and they come forward on their own to disclose their foreign assets.

— The number of taxpayers disclosing foreign assets has gone up to 2 lakh in 2024-25, from 60,467 in 2021-22.