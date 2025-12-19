On Thursday the Union government passed the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill 2025 in the Lok Sabha, proposing a sweeping overhaul of India’s two-decade-old rural job guarantee programme. It has now been sent to the Rajya Sabha for discussion.
Mint Explainer: Why is the government looking to replace India’s rural job guarantee scheme?
SummaryA bill that was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 and the massive job guarantee scheme named after it.
