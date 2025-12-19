Mint Explainer: Why is the government looking to replace India’s rural job guarantee scheme?

Under the proposed bill, no work will be executed during notified peak agricultural seasons, when there is high labour demand for sowing and harvesting. States will be required to notify in advance 60 days in a financial year, covering sowing and harvesting, during which work under the scheme will pause. They will also be able to issue area-specific notifications based on agro-climatic zones and local farm activity patterns. This marks another significant departure from MGNREGS, which is uniformly demand-driven.