The government is preparing a comprehensive overhaul of India’s higher education regulatory framework through the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on 15 December and referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on 16 December.
Mint Explainer: What Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill means for India's higher education
SummaryThe Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill proposes sweeping changes. Mint explains its potential impact on universities, students, and the future of learning.
The government is preparing a comprehensive overhaul of India’s higher education regulatory framework through the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on 15 December and referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on 16 December.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More