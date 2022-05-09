This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was highly praised on social media for handing a bottle of water to the Managing Director of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Padmaja Chunduru, who was asking for some water in the middle of her speech at an event.
As NSDL official requested for water, the finance minister walked across the stage and offered her a bottle. Chunduru was overwhelmed by the gesture and thanked Sitharam for the small help. The audience, meanwhile, clapped in appreciation.
Sitharaman on Saturday launched NSDL's investor awareness programme 'Market Ka Eklavya' for students in Hindi and other regional languages.
At the event, Sitharaman commented, "Through 'Market ka Eklavya', you will be able to reach out to many who are in need of financial literacy. It is the right time when people have an inclination to know about the market and also the right approach taken by NSDL by educating the students."